Donna Rennier
Donna Rennier passed away at home May 18th, 2019. Born May 24th, 1943 in Portland, Oregon to the late Erton and Clara Hartley. She lived a long happy life in Petaluma with her husband Ken Rennier of 56 years. They have three children, Debbie Souders (Robert), Michele Jennings (Jeff) and Julie Emery (Jay) and five grandchildren Bryan, Erik and Kevin Perrenod, Rose and Will Souders. She worked at McKinley Elementary School as a Teacher's Aide and their Librarian. Donna loved camping with their camping club Top of the Bay Sams, quilting and working in her garden. She spent a life of rooting for the 49ers and SF Giants. Some of her favorite times were spent with friends and family but especially at Doran Park.
Her services will be held June 22nd, 11 a.m. at St James Church, Petaluma, CA, reception to follow on site.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from May 30 to June 2, 2019