Dora di Stefano
09/15/1924 - 06/11/2019
Dora di Stefano passed away in Santa Rosa, June 11, 2019 at the age of 94. Dora was a resident of Windsor, born in SF. She was the daughter of Italian born parents and grew up in the North Beach area. She attended Gallileo High School and married her childhood sweetheart, Rudy di Stefano upon his return from Europe after WWII ended. Together they opened a number of donut shops in SF called Dunkit Donuts. Later they moved to Santa Rosa where Rudy was the GM of the Flamingo Hotel.
Dora and Rudy adopted three children and taught them to enjoy life and Italian food. Dora loved to cook with Rudy and was often seen dancing with him in the kitchen. They both enjoyed going out on their boat. Dora also enjoyed swimming with all her friends at the senior pool, speaking Italian with relatives and friends and life in general.
Dora was preceded in death by her husband of 54 wonderful years. She was the loving mother of Paula and Stephen di Stefano, Lisa Edison and her husband Wiles Edison, her grandchildren Melissa, Ashley and Kevin Williams, Derek Henson and his wife Tina, and great grandchild Matthew Henson.
Dora will be sorely missed, as will her funny quips and never ending humerous comments.
Friends are invited to join the family in celebration of Dora's life on Thursday, July 18th, 2019 at 3:00pm at the New Song Church, 167 Arata Ln., Windsor.
If desired, donations in her memory maty be made to copdfoundation.org
Published Online in the Press Democrat on July 7, 2019