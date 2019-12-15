|
|
Dorian Mildred Kimball
Dorian Mildred Kimball went to be with the Lord December 10, 2019. She was born at home on December 5, 1926 in Sebastopol, CA. She is preceded by her parents, Oscar and Rowena Kimball, Sebastopol, CA. Survived by her sister, Alyce Holbrook, Tuscon, AZ. and many loving nieces and nephews. Dorian graduated from Analy High School and SF State College. She taught elementary and was an exchange teacher in England. One of her greatest joys was spending time with children. She was a member of the Fuchia Society. She enjoyed playing the piano and violin. She was always involved in church with many friends.
There was a quiet family gathering celebrating her life.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Dec. 15, 2019