Doris (Olson) Dixon
January 4, 1932 - March 4, 2019
Doris, known to her many friends as Sami, passed away in her sleep on March 4, 2019, due to cancer. Sami was preceded in death by her adoring husband of 49 years Leslie C Dixon, her son Todd A Dixon, her brother Eric Olson, and her sister Connie Montoya (Olson). Sami was loved deeply by those she leaves behind: her daughter Dani Timms (Dixon) and son-in-law Robert Timms; her grandchildren, Dawn and Terrence, Dustin and Katy, Sabrina and Chris, Ryan and Lindsey, and Jason; six great-grandchildren; her sisters: Myrna Bellovich (Olson), Carolyn Strange (Olson) and brother-in-law Jack Strange; her sister-in-law Joane Olson; and her numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Her memorial service will be held at Petaluma Christian Church on Friday, April 5th at 1:00 p.m. Her celebration of life will be held at the Petaluma Elks Club from 2:30 – 5:30. In lieu of flowers, donations to Petaluma Christian Church or Hospice of Petaluma would be greatly appreciated.
"Be good to yourself"… "Bye for now"
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2019
