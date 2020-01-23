|
Doris Lawler
Doris Lawler, a dear sweet mother and friend, passed away on January 15, 2020. A San Francisco native and longtime resident of Oakmont, she was a spunky, vivacious and very generous woman, with a keen sense of style. An avid dancer and a sharp businesswoman, she approached nearly everything she did with both grace and glamour. Doris enjoyed her many friends, whether it was tap dancing or volunteering at the Assistance League, Doris was always one to participate.
Recently diagnosed with brain cancer, Doris' health deteriorated quickly. She passed away peacefully in her daughter and son-in-law's home, a place she called "The Happy House," as there was always good food, laughter and lots of family activities. Doris loved her family time.
Doris was preceded in death by her loving husband, Paul Lawler, who passed away last May. They were quite a pair. They loved to travel, cruising the world side-by-side, attending the Giants' Spring Training in Arizona and, more often than not, ended each evening with a Manhattan. Our family will miss her terribly.
As per Doris' request, memorial services will be private.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020