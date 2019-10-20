Home

Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
850 Keokuk Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
(707) 763-4131
Doris Wise
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
850 Keokuk Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Eastside Free Will Baptist Church
200 Ely Boulevard S
Petaluma, IL
Burial
Following Services
Cypress Hill Memorial Park
Petaluma, IL
Doris Louise Wise


1929 - 2019
Doris Louise Wise Notice
Doris Louise Wise
Doris Wise passed away peacefully on October 12, 2019. She is survived by her five sons: Steve, Ray, Paul, Timothy, and Richard; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 11am to 8pm at Parent Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory, 850 Keokuk Street, Petaluma, CA 94952. A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 10am at Eastside Free Will Baptist Church, 200 Ely Boulevard S, Petaluma, CA 94954 with burial to follow at Cypress Hill Memorial Park, Petaluma.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Oct. 20, 2019
