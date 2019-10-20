|
Doris Louise Wise
Doris Wise passed away peacefully on October 12, 2019. She is survived by her five sons: Steve, Ray, Paul, Timothy, and Richard; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 11am to 8pm at Parent Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory, 850 Keokuk Street, Petaluma, CA 94952. A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 10am at Eastside Free Will Baptist Church, 200 Ely Boulevard S, Petaluma, CA 94954 with burial to follow at Cypress Hill Memorial Park, Petaluma.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Oct. 20, 2019