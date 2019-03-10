Home

Daniels Chapel of the Roses
1225 Sonoma Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95402
(707) 525-3730
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Daniels Chapel of the Roses
1225 Sonoma Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95402
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
1:30 PM
Santa Rosa Memorial Park
1900 Franklin Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA
Doris Oram
Doris Oram passed away peacefully on February 14, 2019 in Concord, California with her son and family members by her side. She was born on January 10, 1927 to Ann and Mel Bowers. She enjoyed traveling the world with her late husband James E. Oram and spending time with her late daughter Margaret Oram. She is survived by her sons James and Ken Oram, daughter Jeannie Wulf; daughter-in-law Donna Oram; grandkids Trisha, Jenni, Katelyn, Michael, Hunter, Brandon, Scott, Mark, Becky, Valerie, and Laura; brother-in-law Tom Oram; niece Paula Burton and lots of great grandkids, nieces, nephews and cousins. Doris was devoted to her family and was happiest when she was able to be with them.
Family and friends are invited to attend Funeral Services on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 1:30PM in the chapel at Santa Rosa Memorial Park, 1900 Franklin Avenue, Santa Rosa. A time of visitation will be held at the Daniels Chapel of the Roses, 1225 Sonoma Avenue, Santa Rosa on Friday, March 15, 2019 between the hours of 11:00AM and 4:00PM.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 10, 2019
