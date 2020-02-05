|
|
Doris Trucco
Cupie and Kewp, as she was known to dear friends and family, began a new life with her Heavenly Father on January 22, 2020 after a short illness at age 94. She was born October 16, 1925 in Santa Rosa to Pietro and Della Bassignani, the third child in a family of six children. She was predeceased by the love of her life, husband Frank Trucco.
She will be remembered as an unsurpassingly kind, caring woman of faith. She leaves two beloved brothers, Ernie and Rocco Bassignani and was preceded in death by brothers Phil and Ed and sister Nancy Bassignani. She was loving auntie to nephews Mark, Wayne, Craig, Peri, Darryl and Drew Bassignani, deceased nephew Norman Trucco, nieces Diana Fleming, Jill Jackson, Annette Trucco, and Toni Lucille Neubacher, and numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews. She enjoyed the best of care in her last years from devoted and dearly loved friend, Mary Davis, and at the end of life from Memorial Hospice.
Cupie loved recalling earlier years growing up in a tight-knit, supportive community of Italian immigrants on the Westside, attending dances with eventual lifelong friends at the Russian River, life in enjoying weekends at the coast in Albion, dinner and cards with friends. She remained engaged in life and all of its offerings well into her nineties. She will be mightily missed.
A Celebration of Life will be held in her honor at a later date.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020