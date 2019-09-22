|
Dorothea E. Proctor
September 30, 1925
- September 15, 2019
Born Dorothea Marie Louise Escherich in Altadena, CA. Died at age 93 following a stroke at the home she and her late husband George built in 1951 in the hills above Santa Rosa.
Attended Stephens College and Stanford University, graduating with degree in Journalism 1946. Later received Masters in Social Work from Sacramento State University. After marriage to a member of the pioneer Sonoma County Proctor family, Dorothea became an active Santa Rosa civic leader, including 1959-73 tenure on Rincon Valley School Board (with several terms as President); 70 plus year member of the American Association of University Women (AAUW), serving as local chapter President on the AAUW and on the State Board. A member of the Sonoma County Grand Jury 2001-2002. Active member of the Unitarian Universalist congregation in Santa Rosa until declining health limited participation.
Employee of Sonoma County Social Services and Mental Health Departments from 1967 to 1991, specializing in services to at-risk children. Among her many commendations, she was recognized as Social Worker of the Year by the Association of Foster Parents and the California State Senate. Subsequently worked as a medical social worker for kidney dialysis patients and with the Family Services Agency.
Dorothea is survived by two sons Robert and David, David's wife Sylvia, and Anne Proctor, wife of her oldest son Alan, who in 2014 predeceased Dorothea. Other survivors include nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and numerous members of her extended family.
A Celebration of Life will be held at her home on Saturday, September 28 at 3 p.m. For additional information about the gathering please contact David at 707 568-7509.
The family is especially grateful for support for Dorothea in her declining years provided by caregivers Reena Ram, Selai Ramoka, and Kristin Dermake.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to YWCA of Sonoma County or a .
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Sept. 22 to Sept. 26, 2019