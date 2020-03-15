|
Dorothy Cornelia Palmieri
Dorothy Cornelia Palmieri died in her home in Santa Rosa on February 22, 2020, at 102 years of age, after a short period of declining health. She was born in Modesto, CA as first born to her parents, Jack and Ruth Cavanaugh in Modesto on December 4, 1917. She is preceded in death by her brother, parents and husband, Frank Palmieri, Sr., who died in 1998.
She is survived by sons Frank Palmieri, Jr. (Leilani) and Jim Palmieri (Joan). She is grandmother to Mario, Gino, Wanda (Larry) Lenny (Shelly) and six great-grandchildren. Dorothy was well cared for in the last five and a half years o fher life by her dear friend, Christy Collins. Christy is sincerely appreciated for her loving, compassionate and thoughtful devotion to Dorothy.
Dorothy began her career in banking in 1946 with Wells Fargo Bank in Modesto, CA. She transferred to the Santa Rosa, CA bank in 1955 as the first woman loan officer north of San Francisco. She was promoted to Corporate Credit Officer in 1964. She retired from Wells Fargo Bank with over 35 years of service in 1981. Along with her competence as a banker, she took part in numerous civic and service activities in Santa Rosa, including modeling in community sponsored fashion shows.
Mrs. Palmieri was a past president of the Insurance Women's Association of Sonoma County and Epsilon Sigma Alpha sorority; a member of Zonita International and the American Institute of Banking; an affiliate member of the Sonoma County Board of Realtors; a member of the Santa Rosa Business and Professional Women's Club; a member of the Santa Rosa #121 Druids of California; and an associate member of Rose Red Chapter – Children Home Society, where she served as secretary and bookkeeper of the Society.
In 1972, Dorothy was nominated by the Insurance Women's Association of Sonoma County and was selected by a team of three judges as Business Woman of the Year.
A celebration of life was attended by family and close friends on February 28, at Dorothy's home. Those choosing to make a memorial donation in her name may donate to the .
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 15, 2020