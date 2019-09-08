|
Dorothy Howard
December 29, 1920 - September 3, 2019
In memory of the beloved Dr. Dorothy Howard, who went peacefully to her royal repose on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at the age of 98. She is survived by loving friends, a friend's precious doggie, and Masonic as well as Order of the Eastern Star members.
Dr. Howard had a most distinguished career as a professor in English, as well as being a linguistic scholar. She also spoke fluent Latin. She also was one of the very few female Freemasons in Britain when she lived there. After her professional retirement, she continued to excel in assisting her husband in many Scottish Rite activities, and also edited their newsletters plus other public relations assignments. Dr. Howard, throughout her adult life, was the backbone for her husband's success in his career. She was known for her amazing capacity for saying little yet having excellent observations when she shared her views, and had the kind of clever tongue in cheek humor that delighted listeners. Dr. Howard loved to travel with her husband especially on riverboat cruises abroad. She had a very special gift - loving cats to the ultimate.
We will miss her greatly, and she will always be in our hearts.
A private memorial will be held. Those wishing to remember her may make donations to the Humane Society of the United States.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Sept. 8, 2019