Dorothy Jean (Millerick) GaitanMarch 26, 1944 - August 22, 2020Dorothy Jean Gaitan age 76 went home to Jesus on August 22, 2020. A godly woman,patriot, wife and mother of four.Dorothy was born on March 26,1944 in Petaluma, California to Francis Millerick (Buzz) and Margaret Millerick (Hughes). She graduated from Analy High School and joined the Air Force right out of high school to proudly serve her country.In the Air Force she met and married Raymond Carney and had four children while moving to multiple duty stations around the US (New York, Colorado, Maryland, Alabama). Upon being honorably discharged from active duty she continued to serve in the US Air Force Reserve.After her divorce she moved back to Santa Rosa, California, obtained an accounting degree and worked for many years in accounting and mortgage insurance among other jobs to make ends meet and provide for her children.Dorothy married Antonio (Tony) Gaitan Jr. They have shared the last 25 years of marriage together and the last 17 of those years with their constant companion Sparky (Westie) living in Santa Rosa.Dorothy is preceded in death by sister Carol Weikel and brother Jerry Millerick.Survived by her husband Tony Gaitan. Her children, daughter Theresa Manier (Rick), of Salem Oregon, son John Carney of Windsor California, son James Carney (Kathy) of Nashville Tennessee, and daughter Cheryl Schmidt (Matt) of Santa Rosa California. Son Antonio Gaitan III (Slyvia) of Independence, Oregon, and daughter Angela Atchley (Brian) of Klamath Falls, Oregon. She is also survived by 23 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother she lived a full and vibrant life, she enjoyed gardening, reading, and helping others. She was an inspiration to all who were fortunate to have known her. Her determination, spirit, sense of humor and loving nature will never be forgotten.Viewing and funeral service to be held at Family Bible Church, Santa Rosa at 9:00 am.Processional and burial to follow at Shiloh Cemetery, Windsor.