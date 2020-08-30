1/1
Dorothy Jean (Millerick) Gaitan
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Jean (Millerick) Gaitan
March 26, 1944 - August 22, 2020
Dorothy Jean Gaitan age 76 went home to Jesus on August 22, 2020. A godly woman,
patriot, wife and mother of four.
Dorothy was born on March 26,1944 in Petaluma, California to Francis Millerick (Buzz) and Margaret Millerick (Hughes). She graduated from Analy High School and joined the Air Force right out of high school to proudly serve her country.
In the Air Force she met and married Raymond Carney and had four children while moving to multiple duty stations around the US (New York, Colorado, Maryland, Alabama). Upon being honorably discharged from active duty she continued to serve in the US Air Force Reserve.
After her divorce she moved back to Santa Rosa, California, obtained an accounting degree and worked for many years in accounting and mortgage insurance among other jobs to make ends meet and provide for her children.
Dorothy married Antonio (Tony) Gaitan Jr. They have shared the last 25 years of marriage together and the last 17 of those years with their constant companion Sparky (Westie) living in Santa Rosa.
Dorothy is preceded in death by sister Carol Weikel and brother Jerry Millerick.
Survived by her husband Tony Gaitan. Her children, daughter Theresa Manier (Rick), of Salem Oregon, son John Carney of Windsor California, son James Carney (Kathy) of Nashville Tennessee, and daughter Cheryl Schmidt (Matt) of Santa Rosa California. Son Antonio Gaitan III (Slyvia) of Independence, Oregon, and daughter Angela Atchley (Brian) of Klamath Falls, Oregon. She is also survived by 23 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother she lived a full and vibrant life, she enjoyed gardening, reading, and helping others. She was an inspiration to all who were fortunate to have known her. Her determination, spirit, sense of humor and loving nature will never be forgotten.
Viewing and funeral service to be held at Family Bible Church, Santa Rosa at 9:00 am.
Processional and burial to follow at Shiloh Cemetery, Windsor.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Democrat on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Daniels Chapel of the Roses
1225 Sonoma Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95402
(707) 525-3730
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daniels Chapel of the Roses Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved