Dorothy Lorraine Skoog
Dorothy Lorraine Skoog passed away at her Petaluma home February 6, 2020 at the age of 96.
Born in Petaluma in 1923 to the late W. Elwood and Jeanette Cameron Byce, she attended local school and graduated from Petaluma High in 1941. She attended SRJC prior to training to become nurse at Children's Hospital in San Francisco as part of the Cadet Nurse Corp. Her graduation from nursing school coincided with the end of World War II.
In 1946, she married Harry V. "Bud" Skoog. He preceded her in death in 2012, after 65 years of marriage.
Lorraine is survived by three daughters, Kris Skoog of Cotati, Kathy (Richard) Potts of Petaluma and Karlyn (Scott) Wilson of Beaver, PA; four grandchildren, Danny Potts, Leanne Potts, Shawna Frank and Jody Garza; and three great-grandchildren, Ryan and Max Garza and Eddie Frank. She is also survived by her sister, Margaret Peterson of Sunnyvale, CA, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was involved with her girls as a leader with Liberty 4-H, and later was one of the founding leaders of Live Oak 4-H.
After her youngest child started junior high, she returned to her career as an R.N. She worked at the old Hillcrest Hospital in Petaluma when they started their first ICU/CCU unit. Later she worked at Petaluma Valley Hospital before retiring in 1985.
After retirement, Bud and Lorraine traveled with the Go-Fer-Kicks RV Club and attended several Elderhostels. She was a long time member of the United Church of Christ in Petaluma, and volunteered at the Petaluma Historic Museum and the Petaluma Library Book Sale. She enjoyed her country home and family, along with sewing, gardening, knitting and reading.
The family would especially thank Sova for her wonderful care and compassion while caring for Mom for the past two years.
Memorial services will be held at a date to be determined in the future.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Mar. 15 to Mar. 19, 2020