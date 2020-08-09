Dorothy Margaret Blade

1918 - 2020

Peggy, as she was known to friends and family, was born on February 23, 1918 in Oakland, CA and died on July 25, 2020 at the age of 102. She had a high school diploma, two years of college at UC Berkeley, then married and had twin boys. After her first marriage ended, she met and married Robert V. Blade in Oakland. Bob and Peggy lived in San Francisco and then moved to Oroville in the late 1940s to raise their growing family. After the death of her husband Bob, Peggy moved to Santa Rosa to be closer to her children and grandchildren. She was a homemaker and dedicated mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She eventually met and married Tom Woods when she was 80.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Dorothy Lorimer, her siblings Virginia, John and William Lorimer, her son Neil Hill, and her husbands, Robert V. Blade and Thomas N. Woods.

Her surviving children are Norman Hill, Robert Blade (wife Stacey), Martin Blade (wife Karolyn), and Melanie Heckel (husband Joe). She had eight grandchildren, Wendy Conaway, Glen Hill, Brad Blade, Hillary Webster, Ashley Martin, Alexis Young, Robert Blade, and Tessa Quintanilla along with thirteen great grandchildren.

Peggy loved reading, gardening, European travel and spending time with her grandchildren. She volunteered with the First Presbyterian Church and Volunteer Wheels. She was a loving, caring mother and grandmother. Her children agree that you couldn't have asked for a better mother. She will be sorely missed.



