Dorothy "Dot" Olsen
Dorothy "Dot" Olsen passed peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at her home in Sebastopol and is now reunited with her beloved husband of over 50 years, Harold (deceased 1996). Dorothy was born in San Francisco on October 14, 1924. Dorothy was preceded in death by her sisters Norma, Ethel, and Francis. She is survived by her son, Ted, daughter, Victoria, and grandchildren, Stephanie, Jerrod, Brian, and Matthew as well as seven great-grandchildren. Dorothy is also survived by siblings Barbara, Shirley, Roy, and Robert. A special thanks to JoJo for her dedicated caregiving service during the last six months of Dorothy's life.
In her 95 years of life, Dorothy put her family first and always had an open-door for whoever needed a cup of coffee, a hot meal, or a place to stay. Dorothy's place is where everyone felt at home and was always the center of all family gatherings. Dorothy was engaged and invested in her local community. She was the longest active member and two-time president of the Graton Community Club as well as a long-standing member of the Autumn Leaves in Sebastopol. Along with her husband, Dorothy was active in both the local American Legion and Model T Club.
Dorothy loved working in her garden, going to the movies, and family dinners at her home or out on the town. Her grandchildren have great memories of the many beach camping trips Dorothy and her husband took them on as children. Her great-grandchildren will remember her as always having a smile to greet them and candy to give them.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family is asking that anyone wishing to honor Dorothy's life and legacy do so by contributing in her memory to VOICES Youth Center Sonoma County. This is a local organization Dorothy was proud to support.
As large gatherings are not currently allowed, a celebration of life will be planned for a future time and place to be determined.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 28, 2020