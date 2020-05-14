Dorothy Tracy

Dorothy Tracy, 94, of Santa Rosa CA, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 1, 2020. Born in Shenandoah, Pennsylvania on October 14th, 1925, she was such a caring and loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. With a successful career as an RN at Kaiser Hospital for 40+ years in Northern California. She was a big part of the Oakmont community where she made many friends over the years. While living in Sonoma County, she was a very active member of Star of the Valley Catholic Church. Dorothy is survived by her daughter Dorothy Smith, grandson Bert King, great-grandchildren Cami and Caiden King, and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life is in joining the love of her life Melvin Tracy for May 15th at 2 p.m. at Catholic Cemeteries to celebrate her life.



