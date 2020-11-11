1/
Dorothy Winner
1918 - 2020
Dorothy Winner
Dorothy Winner, born August 18, 1918, passed away peacefully November 6, 2020 at the age of 102. Born in Saint Paul, Minnesota to Ana and Nels Nordquist, Dorothy was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She had a vivacious personality and calm demeanor, always making people around her laugh and feel at ease.
Dorothy met the love of her life, Charles Winner, in a hotel in Chicago. They later eloped and moved to California where Dorothy worked hard to create a beautiful life for their four loving children. She was a first generation Swedish American and was known to make the best Swedish pancakes. She was the embodiment of a 1950s housewife, treasuring her children and embracing every moment with them. Later in life, she especially loved her role as grandma and great-grandma.
A brilliant mind and a lover of literature, Dorothy had a kind heart and always had wise words to share. She was an avid writer, reader, and journaled until her final days. She loved history and reading about historical figures. She was born during the Spanish Flu pandemic and lived through many historical events from the depression to the Vietnam War.
Dorothy always praised and focused on the good in everybody. She was someone who made everyone feel special. Two things that she always repeated "do the best you can with each day" and "just laugh and make the best of every situation, try not to worry."
She was a special person in so many lives and her lessons and laugh will not soon be forgotten.
Dorothy is survived by her sister Hazel, her two sons, Chuck and Jim Winner, and her two daughters, Charlene Winner and Sandra Wilson, grandchildren Alex Wilson, Cristina Hudlin (Shane) and Michelle Bien (Colby), six great-grandchildren and many nephews and nieces, all of whom she loved and touched deeply.
In lieu of flowers, please take a moment to be kind to a stranger do something nice for somebody else. These are the things that make our life complete.

Published in Press Democrat on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
850 Keokuk Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
(707) 763-4131
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma

1 entry
November 9, 2020
Chuck and Family, I had the delightful pleasure a number of years ago when my sweetie, Jerry McNeill from NC, and I visited Petaluma, to see Chuck and his mother, Dorothy. What a dear soul she was, alert, funny and wise. I am so glad to have met her and her gracious son, Chuck, who took us all over San Francisco and surrounding areas. Many blessings and prayers. Jennifer Walken
JENNIFER WALKEN
Friend
