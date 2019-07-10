|
DorothyJo (Dottie) Fleak
1936 - 2019
DorothyJo Walker was born May 1, 1936 in Miami, FL and adopted by Lola Mae Walker shortly thereafter. Dottie spent her childhood in San Francisco, attending Polytechnic High School. Following a brief illness, Dottie passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Kaiser Hospital, San Francisco.
Dottie married Robert Fleak at Fort Scott Chapel in the Presidio on October 18, 1958. They were blessed to share more than 60 years together.
The family moved to Novato in 1967, where Dottie was active in the PTA, Moose Lodge and several bowling teams. She was also proud of the time she spent working with the Boy Scouts. In 1985, Bob and Dottie moved to Penngrove, where they lived until they moved to the Rancho Grande Mobile Home Park in 1995.
Dottie was an active advocate member and convention delegate for the Golden State Manufactured Homeowners League (GSMOL) and member of the Rancho Grande Seniors Bowling League.
Dottie was predeceased by her mother, Mae Walker and sister, Patricia Powers. Survivors include husband, Robert (Bob) Fleak, and son, Steven (MIchelle) and granddaughter Gabriella Phillips, all of Rohnert Park, and son, Kevin of Foresthill. Dottie also leaves behind many dear friends and extended family members.
Interment is at Pleasant Hill Memorial Park, Sebastopol, CA.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Rancho Grande Mobile Home Park Clubhouse, 5099 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Sebastopol VFW or any charity of your choosing.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on July 10, 2019