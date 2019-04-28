Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daniels Chapel of the Roses
1225 Sonoma Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95402
(707) 525-3730
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Dowling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas "Doug" Dowling

Notice Condolences Flowers

Douglas "Doug" Dowling Notice
Douglas "Doug" Dowling
Douglas "Doug" Dowling, age 76, passed away in his sleep in Santa Rosa on Easter Sunday. Doug was well known for his many years as "the smiling man behind the grill" at Superburger. He served his country in the army and traveled the world in his work in the oil fields. He is a native of Bakersfield where he spent his early years raising hell. Yet he was disciplined enough to play both offense and defense on the football team in every single game of his senior year at Bakersfield High. More recently, he enjoyed bowling, golfing, and also playing cribbage with his friend Garnet.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Colleen Dowling of Santa Rosa; his two daughters, Donnette and Denise; two granddaughters; and great-grandson, all of Bakersfield.
In accordance with his wishes, no services will be held.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Daniels Chapel of the Roses
Download Now