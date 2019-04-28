|
|
Douglas "Doug" Dowling
Douglas "Doug" Dowling, age 76, passed away in his sleep in Santa Rosa on Easter Sunday. Doug was well known for his many years as "the smiling man behind the grill" at Superburger. He served his country in the army and traveled the world in his work in the oil fields. He is a native of Bakersfield where he spent his early years raising hell. Yet he was disciplined enough to play both offense and defense on the football team in every single game of his senior year at Bakersfield High. More recently, he enjoyed bowling, golfing, and also playing cribbage with his friend Garnet.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Colleen Dowling of Santa Rosa; his two daughters, Donnette and Denise; two granddaughters; and great-grandson, all of Bakersfield.
In accordance with his wishes, no services will be held.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 28, 2019