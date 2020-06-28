Douglas Edward Jones

Douglas Edward Jones passed away on June 4, 2020 in Santa Rosa, California after a long and courageous battle. Born in Long Beach, CA on June 19, 1933 to Harry and Thelma Jones, he grew up with his brother Richard and graduated from Woodrow Wilson HS in 1951. While preparing to attend college in 1953 he was enlisted in the Navy during the Korean War manning the large guns on a destroyer ship in the China Sea. He was honorably discharged in 1957 and always retained his love of the sea. Doug met Barbara Schmidt early in 1958 and married Nov 22nd that same year. Two sons followed, Vernon Henry in 1959 and Glenn Edward in 1962. Doug became a Santa Ana fireman in 1959 and within nine years became a captain and training officer. He returned to college to get his AA degree. Barbara and Doug moved from Orange County to Northern Ca for better health, settling on a seven-acre ranch in Sebastopol in 1972. They custom built their ranch house where they raised their sons and spent many happy years. After Doug retired from San Rafael Fire Dept he became a general building contractor for 18 years and then later a real estate appraiser. Barbara died of cancer in 1998. In 2002 he married longtime family friend Joan Carter. They spent 18 happy years together with their blended families. They enjoyed traveling and sharing activities with friends from Santa Rosa Wine Club, Tuesday Golf Guys and the Painting Ladies. Doug was a loving, devoted husband and father and a generous and loyal friend. He is remembered by those who knew him for his exuberance for life. In addition to his wife Joan, he leaves behind four children: Vern (Debra) Jones of Folsom, Ca, Paige Burgess of Santa Rosa, Ca, Chuck (Dawn) Carter of Danville and Jeff (Kelly) Carter of San Diego. His son Glenn preceded him in death in 2020. He is also survived by his brother Richard Jones of Monterey, seven grandchildren and two great grandsons.

Doug and his family wish to thank Drs. Lawrence Cooper and Pat Coleman for years of care as well as the staff at Spring Lake Skilled Nursing and Hospice of Sutter Hospital. There will be a private burial at BV Cemetery at a later date. Donations may be made to Hospice of Sutter Hospital or Redwood Empire Food Bank.



