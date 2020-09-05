Douglas Gene EakinsJanuary 24, 1954 - July 21, 2020Born in Chicago, Doug's family lived throughout the southern states, settling in his beloved Kentucky for seven years before moving to California. At UC Berkeley, Doug continued to pursue his love of lizards, snakes, and all things herpetological. With a BS in Zoology and an MS in Botany, Doug's career included work for the California Department of Fish & Game, Humane Society, as an environmental consultant, and finally at Santa Rosa Junior College in the Physiology Lab.Doug's unique perspective and appreciation of our small but meaningful place in the immensity of the universe, his determination and accomplishments, his kindness and generosity, and his love and wonder for all creatures will never be forgotten. He loved, and is loved by, many.Doug leaves his wife Debbie, beloved daughter Emily, his father, Ken, sisters Nancy, Sheri, and Laurie, and countless friends and extended family. Doug was preceded in death by his mother, Marian.A memorial gathering will be held at a later time.