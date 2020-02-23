|
|
Douglas H. Weber
April 21, 1936 - February 15, 2020
Doug passed away unexpectedly on February 15, 2020.
He is survived by Fran, his wife of 63 years.
Fran will be having a Celebration of Doug's life, the date is to be set and notice will be published shortly.
Doug's home town was Colusa, CA, prior to moving to Santa Rosa 55 years ago.
He will be buried at Grand Island Cemetery in Colusa County. He will be laid to rest at a family funeral with a military ceremony.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 23, 2020