Douglas J. Boyle, Jr.

Doug passed away May 29, 2020, at home, with his family near. Doug was born April 21, 1949 in Los Angeles. He and his wife moved to Oakland in 1976. In 1999, he moved with his family to Heladsburg. His memory will live on with his wife, Annabel Bentley, his sons DJ Boyle, Bill Boyle, his five siblings and many nephews and nieces.

Doug worked as a carpenter and builder all his life. He most of all loved his family and friends. He enjoyed fine woodworking, carpentry, reading, gardening, boating and sailing. He was an artist. He had an eye for beauty and style in architecture, fine furniture and home design. He began fused glass art later in his life and created many beautiful pieces.

He was a true friend. People gathered around him due to his caring and generous nature. Doug influenced and encouraged many young people to think independently and move toward adventure and fulfillment. He will be missed.

A celebration of Doug's life will be scheduled at a later date.



