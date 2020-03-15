Home

Douglas Jay Peterson

Douglas Jay Peterson
January 11, 1956 - February 17, 2020
Our beloved Doug Peterson, 64, was taken from us unexpectedly on February 17, 2020, in Santa Rosa, California. In 1956, Doug was born in Spring Valley, Minnesota, the seventh child of Dr. W. H. (Pete) Peterson and Eleanor Peterson (nee Pietrantonio). Doug moved with his family to Rohnert Park, California in 1964 and graduated from Rancho Cotati High School in 1974. Doug lived and worked in Sonoma County, eventually settling in Santa Rosa.
Doug had a huge heart and was dearly loved by his family and friends. He had a gift for music. He played mostly guitar and banjo, playing in a rock n' roll garage band in high school and jamming bluegrass music with friends later in life.
Doug loved to cook as well. He enjoyed making all of the family's traditional Italian dishes, but also experimenting with many other cuisines from all over the world. Doug had many other hobbies, including fishing, golf, tennis, and gardening.
Doug was everyone's favorite sibling or uncle. He made everyone laugh and kept all the kids entertained with his jokes and tricks. Family gatherings won't be the same without him.
Doug worked for many years at Empire Castings and Enartis USA-Vinquiry, both in Windsor, and GCCI in Santa Rosa.
Doug was preceded in death by his parents and his eldest brother Phil. Doug is survived by six siblings, Barbara Crislip of Bend, Oregon, Steve (Wendy) of Santa Rosa, Mark (Carol) of Healdsburg, David (Janice) of Rohnert Park, Sue Farr (Jim) of Dublin, and Paul (Suzanne) of Pleasant Hill. Doug is also survived by Phil's widow, Joan of Santa Rosa, many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews and his former wife, Ditas. He will be missed tremendously.
A celebration of Doug's life will be held at a future date when gatherings can be held without the threat of spreading Coronavirus. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Society of St. Vincent de Paul of Sonoma County, the , or .
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 15, 2020
