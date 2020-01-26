|
|
Duane Bradford Myers
Duane Bradford Myers, age 86, passed away peacefully in his home on January 6, 2020.
Duane was preceded in death by his parents, Ivan Sr. and Grace Myers. Also by his wife of 62 years, Pat. He is survived by his sons Steve, Ron (Carrie), Len (Rosie), and Carl. Plus daughter Cindy. He also is survived by 14 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Duane was born in Hopland, CA, in 1933 and moved around the state with his family until finally settling in Santa Rosa. He graduated from SRHS in 1952. He spent most of his working career in the linen business, retiring in 1991.
Duane enjoyed taking care of the family home in Rincon Valley, playing golf with his friends, and deer hunting at The Ranch.
He will be remembered for his laugh, his many years of coaching baseball, and his love of the local professional sports teams.
Services are pending.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Jan. 26, 2020