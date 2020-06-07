Dunham (Don) Baldwin Sherer

Dunham (Don) Baldwin Sherer, 83, died at home on May 23, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents Frank and Sally Sherer as well as his sister Sally Sherer. He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Joyce Capell Sherer, his children Alex Sherer and wife Christine, Emanuella Kenny and husband Karl and Rick Sherer and wife Rhyon; his grandchildren Nicholas, Jennifer, Rickie, Rhyleigh, Keelan and Rowen, one great grandchild Aurelia; his brothers Frank Sherer and Clark Sherer and their families and former spouse Ruth Sherer. He is also survived by his wife's daughter Debbie Capell Spaizman and her children AJ and Mikayla, her son Darren Capell and his children, Shelby and Aidan.

Don was born in New York May 24, 1937. Don earned his Electrical Engineering degree from Yale University and after 13 years as a nuclear engineer, his law degree from Stanford University.

His legal career spanned four decades, in which he became an expert in estate planning. During that time, he also served as Board Member and then President of the Sempervirens Fund—the oldest land trust in California. Under Don's leadership, Sempervirens fund added a vast expansion of Big Basin State Park near Santa Cruz. He served as President of the Board of Bodega Land Trust from 2012 until his death, for a total of eight years.

We will miss him and treasure his memory.

Memorial services delayed due to COVID. Memorial donations should be made to the Bodega Land Trust ( bodegalandtrust.org )



