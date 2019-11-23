Home

Daniels Chapel of the Roses
1225 Sonoma Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95402
(707) 525-3730
Vigil
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Daniels Chapel of the Roses
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
St. Elizabeth's Seton Catholic Church
4595 Snyder Lane
Rohnert Park, CA
Dwight Anthony Cordero


1967 - 2019
Dwight Anthony Cordero Notice
Dwight Anthony Cordero
February 27, 1967 - November 17, 2019
Dwight Anthony "Ike" Cordero passed away in San Francisco, November 17, 2019 at the age of 52. Dearly beloved son of the late Felizardo and Remedios Cordero. Dear brother of Stan Cordero and his wife Jeanie, and Jennifer Bedoka and her husband Brian. Loving uncle of Brett and Mitchell Cordero, and Amanda and Sarah Bedoka. Adored nephew of Cezaria Gonzales, Jesus Rimon and his wife Phoebe, Herminio Cordero, Helen Cordero, and Virgilio Cordero. A native of San Francisco, Ike is a 1985 graduate of Cardinal Newman High School. He was employed as QA Lead Tester for Ubisoft Entertainment but spent the past years serving as a caregiver for his aunt.
Friends are invited to celebrate a Funeral Mass on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 3:00 PM at St. Elizabeth's Seton Catholic Church 4595 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park. Evening Vigil Services will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 7:00 PM at the Daniels Chapel of the Roses. Interment, Pleasant Hills Memorial Park, Sebastopol.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Nov. 23, 2019
