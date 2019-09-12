|
|
In Loving Memory
Dwight F. Crandall
December 5, 1946—September 12, 2014
Loving Husband and Father.
Five years have come and gone since you left this world behind, Welcomed by Our Heavenly Father, His perfect peace to find. Yet still it seems like yesterday we hugged and held you near, Loving husband, precious daddy, sweet memories we hold dear. Thank you for the love you gave, the care you'd always show, A legacy of faith and kindness, which all were blessed to know. While in this life we miss you, we love you more than ever before, One day we'll all meet in Heaven, and be together once more.
We love you with all of our hearts and miss you always!
All our love, your loving wife and daughter, Lee and Terry Lee
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Sept. 12, 2019