Dwight Tracy, Jr.
February 18, 1928 - June 20, 2019
Dwight Tracy, loving husband, devoted family man, educator, mentor and world traveler. Passed away peacefully at home on Thursday June 20th, 2019, aged 91.
Born in Worcester, Massachusetts to Dwight, Sr. and his wife Lena on February 18th 1928, Dwight arrived on a Saturday afternoon. The young family soon migrated to California where sisters Barbara, Dorothy, Beverly and Diane were born.
Industrious from a young age, Dwight's commitment to hard-work, endeavor and learning was evident - whether he was guarding the ice-cream delivery truck outside his school (earning free ice-cream for his services) or taking an unofficial carpentry apprenticeship aged just fifteen!
Graduating from San Rafael High-school in 1945, he joined the USAF - training as a radar technician on Boeing B29s in Boca Raton, Florida. His service took him from Sacramento CA to Yokota, Japan - not passing the opportunity to climb Mount Fiji.
Dwight became an accomplished pilot himself. He took his first solo flight August 5th, 1961 - after just under ten hours of instruction. He flew Angel flights with the Civil Air Patrol and commuter services for Stol Air - even flying British rock band Emerson Lake and Palmer in 1974! He is fondly remembered by the Empire Aero Club in Santa Rosa as their longest standing member of 40 years.
Having established a trade-reputation as a master-mechanic, in 1962 Dwight discovered his calling as a teacher of auto-mechanics. His appointment at Santa Rosa Junior College was the start of a long and established career, teaching some of California's finest automotive technicians and engineers. He led their auto-education programme for over 30 years, retiring in 1993.
Father to daughters Candace, Julie and Kris from his first marriage to Joyce. His second marriage to Claire ended when sadly, she passed away in 1983. The following year Dwight was fortunate enough to meet Jan Johnson, a colleague at Santa Rosa Junior College and in 1985 they wed. They became pillars of a blended family, extending across California, New Mexico, Arizona, North Dakota, Idaho .. and London, England. They travelled the world together, stepping foot on pretty much every continent, sustaining a large network of friends and their home was rarely free of visitors. They are both missed and leave an abundance of happy memories among those they loved and cared for.
Dwight leaves daughters Candace, Kris, Julie, stepdaughters Connee, Jean and Julie, stepsons Tim and Jeff and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. While they miss their parents terribly, they find comfort in the family created by them and in their enduring love.
Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, July 21st at 11:00am at Daniels Chapel of the Roses, 1225 Sonoma Avenue, Santa Rosa.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the 'Dwight and Janet Tracy Vocational Scholarship' at https://santarosajc.ejoinme.org/donation (Destination Category: Other, Designation: 4318, This donation in the Honor of: Dwight Tracy).
Published Online in the Press Democrat on June 30, 2019