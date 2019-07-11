|
Earl Allen Woodward
Earl Allen Woodward, born March 18, 1929 to Willard O. and Nancy Jane Woodward, in Loveland, OH, passed away in Santa Rosa, CA, on July 5, 2019 at 90 years of age.
Earl moved to Feather Falls, CA in 1950, after graduating from Bowling Green Business University in KY with a degree in Accounting. There he began his first job as an accountant in the forest products industry where he continued to work until he retired in 1991.
He married Roberta Lee Owens on September 1, 1960, and with her two daughters, they became a family of four. The family grew to five when their son was born in 1962.
Earl is preceded in death by Roberta, his wife of 57 years, son-in-law Rich Brittain and three grandchildren. He is survived by his children, Judy (Ron) Nowell, Rita Brittain, David (Bernitta) Woodward, eight grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and eight great-great-grandchildren.
Earl loved his family, spending time with family and friends, baseball (especially the Reds and the Giants) and any sport in which his children or grandchildren were involved. His career in accounting was evident in most aspects of his life as he meticulously accounted for anything he could track on a ledger! He was one of the most computer savvy of his generation. He was an avid gardener, always producing the best tomatoes, zucchini, beans, peas and a variety of vegetables, which he proudly shared with family and friends.
Earl's faith was his anchor throughout his life and his family remembers his daily devotion to sitting in his chair reading his Bible and praying. His choice to serve God was a commitment he pursued faithfully and joyously throughout his life.
Memorial: 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 13 (Viewing: 10:00 a.m.), Eggen and Lance Chapel, 1540 Mendocino Ave, Santa Rosa
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Earl Allen Woodward at: www.hcrn.info/donate or Hope City, PO Box 967, Middletown, CA 95461.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on July 11, 2019