Earl Clinton Hovden, Sr.
Earl Clinton Hovden Sr., 99, of Santa Rosa, peacefully entered his eternal home in heaven on March 26, 2020. He was born on September 28, 1920 in Decorah, Iowa, to Ralph Thaddeus and Blanche Olena Hovden, who were blessed with nine children. His surviving sister, Lilly Thomas, lives in San Diego.
At a very young age Earl learned the value and virtues of hard work, with his many farm chores. He learned what it meant to live a life of working hard, being responsible, and being a caring individual. He enjoyed telling his children about life on the farm and how he went to school in the snow on horseback or on a horse drawn sled.
When he was seventeen Earl joined the Civilian Conservation Corp; at twenty he enlisted in the United States Army and eventually fought in World War II. He was a member of the landing party at Anzio, Italy, where he and so many fellow soldiers lived in foxholes while defending the freedom of America and its allies. Earl retired from the Army in 1967 as Chief Warrant Officer 4. As a civilian he sold furniture for the Emporium in Santa Rosa, retiring after eighteen enjoyable years as part of the Emporium family.
Earl and Dorothy Cook (deceased) married in 1946 and raised a family of six children: Eileen (John) Luellen, Ron (Bolet) Hovden, Doreen (Rick) Whitworth, Richard C. (Tamera) Hovden, Rina Hovden (Dennis McCarty), and Earl Jr.(deceased). He is also survived by grandchildren: Wayne (Alessandra) Hovden, Ruth (Warren) Nauman, Rachel (Jason) Harstadt, Richard E. Hovden, Trevor G. (Liz) Hovden, and great-grandchildren: Henry Guttorm Hovden, Ryan (Jennifer) Dodds, Dana (Justin) Pancoast, Nikolai Hovden, Natalia Hovden, and great-great grandson Declan Pancoast.
Earl said that he lived a full life as he wished. He was a family man, an officer and a gentleman, and the nicest, kindest, most caring soul one could hope to know. His proudest accomplishment was his family. His greatest joys were watching his children grow up to be responsible, loving and happy adults, and watching his cherished family grow. He was proud to serve and protect the freedoms that America offers and its citizens enjoy. He was one of a kind and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Earl's family expresses their sincere gratitude to the entire staff at Spring Lake Village in Santa Rosa for the excellent care and comfort provided to him, and to Sutter Hospice for supplemental palliative care.
Earl's body will be laid to rest at Santa Rosa Memorial Park.
