Earl Dean Hagerman
1936 - 2020
{ "" }
November 12, 1936 - June 30, 2020
Earl Hagerman, our hero and greatest friend, flew to Jesus' arms and entered heaven on June 30 after a short illness. In his final moments he was surrounded by those he loved most while old time country music filled the air. Earl was born in Des Moines, Iowa in 1936 and moved to Santa Rosa, California in 1946 where he spent his life working hard, raising a beautiful family, and living out loud. He graduated from Santa Rosa High School in 1954, served in the Navy Reserves, and achieved a degree from Santa Rosa Junior College in 1958. He proudly supported his family by working two jobs most of his life while also gradually acquiring property for his retirement. Earl enjoyed his career in sales for Nabisco by day and humbly delivered blood to hospitals for the Sonoma County Blood Bank by night. Earl was a champion athlete in the martial arts, touring and holding Karate demonstrations with Frank Scalercio around Sonoma County. He competed in multiple competitions and was a World Wrist Wrestling Heavyweight Champion several years running. Earl eventually became an official referee for Wrist Wrestling, a sport he truly loved. He spent his adult life collecting Western antiques, assembling an impressive collection renowned and respected throughout the country and collector community. His collection focused on authentic Western Advertising and Memorabilia, culminating in the one-of-a-kind "Saloon" and ol' mining town he built in his backyard. He worked alongside his son Rob, managing numerous properties and longtime tenants with love and fairness until his last days. He cherished having breakfast and coffee with his buddies every morning before starting his day and loved a good joke - he was known for delivering punchlines with perfection! Earl was a wonderful Father, Grandfather, Brother, Uncle, and Friend. He lavished those he loved and was generous to his last day. He leaves behind his daughter Jill Lyman (Steve), son Rob Hagerman (Laura), grandsons Travis Lyman (Shauna), Grant Lyman (Ashleigh), sister Virginia Wing (Chuck) and countless friends and family members that will miss him every day. We know he is face-to-face with our Savior now. Friends and family are invited to his viewing on Thursday July 16 at Daniels Chapel of the Roses from 9-11am, followed by a graveside service at Santa Rosa Cemetery at 11:30am (social distancing etiquette will be implemented-lawn chairs encouraged). In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to the Salvation Army.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Daniels Chapel of the Roses
JUL
16
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Santa Rosa Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
July 11, 2020
I was very fortunate to have met a very nice man. We enjoyed having breakfast with friends at our favorite cafe. I will miss your smile and hugs Earl, weekend breakfast will never be the same. Love Juana and Cecilia Velarde.
Juana Velarde
Friend
July 11, 2020
Earl Hagerman
Family
July 11, 2020
Steven Flores
Family
