Earl Edward Hamlow, Jr., loving father, husband and friend passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 16, 2020. He was 75 years old. He was born on April 5, 1944 in Bloomington, IL to Earl Sr. and Grace Hamlow. Brother to Marshall and Marsha-Kay. The family moved to California when he was seven years old. He graduated from Tamalpais High School in 1962. He soon thereafter got a job with Tile West in Novato and eventually worked his way up and became partners with Carl Jacobson. During this time, he was an avid hunter and was proud of his record setting buck that made the Boone and Crockett Club. Upon retirement, Earl enjoyed spending time with his family, camping with friends, and traveling around the United States in their 5th wheel. You could always find Earl enjoying fine wine and a good cigar. Earl loved his family, friends and his beloved dog Henrietta. He enjoyed taking her for walks and gossiping with the neighbors along the way. Earl is preceded in death by Micah Jr. He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Karen Hamlow; children: Dana Hamlow, Denise Hamlow, Darcy Hamlow (Halley) and Craig Hartje (Joyce); grandchildren: LJ, Trinalynn, Clayton, Jackson, Jonathan and Kody-Michele; and great-grandchildren: Damian and Derek. A celebration of life will be planned for later this summer.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 19, 2020