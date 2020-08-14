Earle Richard Austin

June 5, 1943 - July 31, 2020

Richard Austin, a popular Sonoma County teacher for nearly four decades, passed away on July 31, 2020, from complications following hip surgery; he was 77.

He was born in San Mateo, California, but when he was nine, his family moved to Sonoma County, where he remained for the rest of his life.

After graduating from Analy High School he enrolled at SRJC where he earned his AA Degree and San Francisco State College where he earned his BA and his teaching credential. Although his father wanted him to study law Richard knew his passion was education, and began his career in 1965. He loved teaching, but he hated the early hours and the commute from Monte Rio to Rincon Valley. It was at Rincon Valley Elementary School where he first started teaching 6th Grade. He would later go on to teach 4th and 5th grades. Near the end of his career he switched to kindergarten. He retired in 2002 and his students remember him for his enthusiastic directing of the school plays. They would often say he was their favorite teacher. His many friends as well as students felt a special connection with him. He had a genuineness about him that made everyone feel special. When he retired he enjoyed his friends who always told him they wanted him along on the road trips, cruises and outings because his enthusiasm made for a guaranteed good time. They all agree that they were fortunate to have known him, worked with him, and traveled with him. The most distinctive feature, and the one that will be missed by all friends and relatives was his luminous smile.

He loved books, music, and theatre and his interest in theatre extended to acting with the 6th Street Playhouse. He also enjoyed traveling, gardening, his Dillon Beach house, the Turner Classic Movie channel, The Wizard of Oz, Disney collectibles and let's not forget his love for animals, especially cats.

Richard is survived by his twin sister Karen Miinch of Rio Nido, and his younger sister Kathleen Dunham (Geoffrey)of Sebastopol, nephews Ryan Patterson of Guerneville and David Miinch (Kimberly)of Hidden Valley Lake, nieces Laurel Rocklewitz (Rick)of Sebastopol and Tammy Lambert (Henry) of Guerneville, and grand nieces and nephews: Ashley, Morgan and Charlie Lambert and AJ and Katie Miinch. He will also be greatly missed by his dearest longtime friend Peter Higbee of Guerneville.

At his request there will be no service.



