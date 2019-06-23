|
Eda Johnson
April 8, 1923 - June 3, 2019
Eda Johnson passed away at home Monday June 3, 2019 at the age of 96. She was preceded in death by her husband Nils Johnson, sister Annina Ravaglioli, brother Eugene Ravaglioli, son-in-law Richard Parsons and grandson-in-law Albert Melvin Hale III. She is survived by her sister Etra Manning, daughters Sherida Andrew (Bill) and Romelle Parsons, four grandchildren: Bridget Hale, Gabrielle Patton (John), Ian Andrew (Gretchen) and Julia Parsons, nine great-grandchildren: Albert Melvin Hale IV (Emily), Brittany, Callista, and Gavin Hale, Alexa, Juliana and Linnea Patton, Chandler and Iris Andrew, one great-great granddaughter Sienna Hale, and numerous extended family members and friends.
Born in Newark NJ and raised in San Francisco CA, Eda attended E.R. Taylor Elementary, Portola Junior High and Commerce High School and had a lengthy and varied career of 40+ years at Bank of America.
Nils and Eda moved to Rohnert Park CA in 1991 where they made many new friends in the Valley Village Mobile Home Park, and where Eda engaged in many activities, including exercise and dance classes, Friday Night Bingo, and supporting the Emergency Response Team. They were members of the local Italian Catholic Federation and St. Joseph's Parish, where Eda was active in the Women's Guild and the "Crafty Ladies", crocheting and donating dozens of lap robes and baby hats to those in need.
Eda loved to dance and sing and had been part of the St. Joseph's and Vintage Choir groups. She was an artistic and creative woman. She will be remembered for her sunny disposition, being a good listener and for always emotionally supporting family and friends.
Chapel gathering on Thursday June 27, 2019 at Eggen & Lance Chapel; 1540 Mendocino Avenue in Santa Rosa from 5-7 PM and Rosary at 6PM. Funeral Mass on Friday June 28, 2019 at 10:30AM at St. Joseph's Catholic Church; 150 St. Joseph's Way in Cotati. Memorials, if desired, may be made to Catholic Charities, or to the .
Published Online in the Press Democrat on June 23, 2019