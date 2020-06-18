Eda TomasettiEda Bordessa Tomasetti passed away peacefully on June 11, 2020. Born March 6, 1925 in Petaluma to Peter and Rosa (Ielmorini) Bordessa, growing up in the Salmon Creek Marshall area. Preceded in death by loving husband Melvin Tomasetti and partners Vince Mossi and Jack Corbin, her brother Paul Bordessa, sister Clorinda and Stuart Zimmerman, brother in law Lester Corda, sisters in law May Tomasetti, Aileen and Harold Bettinelli. She is survived by her children Linda and Douglas Karr, Peter and Cathy Tomasetti, her sister Stella Corda, and sister in law Elsie Bordessa. God-mother of Gene Corda and Michael Woody. Step-grandmother of Kari, Kory, Bobby, six great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Her family sends heartfelt thanks and appreciation to Kelly, Kisa, and everyone at Taking the Journey care home for their loving care, comfort, and support. Thank you to Hospice of Petaluma for their care and support over the last eight months. After spending her married life living and working on their ranch in Chileno Valley, at age 59, she started a 30-year career at Petaluma Egg Farms. While in Chileno Valley she was on the Board of Trustees for Laguna Joint School District. She enjoyed life, always happy, never complaining. She loved caring for animals and being in her vegetable garden or growing fuchsias. Past president of the Novato Branch of the American Fuchsia Society. We will miss her happy smile and caring love. Due to covid19 there will not be any services.