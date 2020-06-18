Eda Tomasetti
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eda Tomasetti
Eda Bordessa Tomasetti passed away peacefully on June 11, 2020. Born March 6, 1925 in Petaluma to Peter and Rosa (Ielmorini) Bordessa, growing up in the Salmon Creek Marshall area. Preceded in death by loving husband Melvin Tomasetti and partners Vince Mossi and Jack Corbin, her brother Paul Bordessa, sister Clorinda and Stuart Zimmerman, brother in law Lester Corda, sisters in law May Tomasetti, Aileen and Harold Bettinelli. She is survived by her children Linda and Douglas Karr, Peter and Cathy Tomasetti, her sister Stella Corda, and sister in law Elsie Bordessa. God-mother of Gene Corda and Michael Woody. Step-grandmother of Kari, Kory, Bobby, six great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Her family sends heartfelt thanks and appreciation to Kelly, Kisa, and everyone at Taking the Journey care home for their loving care, comfort, and support. Thank you to Hospice of Petaluma for their care and support over the last eight months. After spending her married life living and working on their ranch in Chileno Valley, at age 59, she started a 30-year career at Petaluma Egg Farms. While in Chileno Valley she was on the Board of Trustees for Laguna Joint School District. She enjoyed life, always happy, never complaining. She loved caring for animals and being in her vegetable garden or growing fuchsias. Past president of the Novato Branch of the American Fuchsia Society. We will miss her happy smile and caring love. Due to covid19 there will not be any services.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Democrat from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
850 Keokuk Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
(707) 763-4131
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
June 15, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
June 15, 2020
Linda, Doug, Peter and Cathy. We have so many fun memories of Eda. She was always smiling and happy. She started and guided me with my small sheep business and always wanted to give me more bummer lambs. Our love and condolences to you for your loss.
Bette Jo Reich
Friend
June 15, 2020
My fondest memory was watching Eda kiss each lamb on the head after she vaccinated them. That and being a ruthless bocce ball player....watch out if you were playing against her. That smile and sparkling eyes....never to be forgotten.
Rebecca Giles
Friend
June 15, 2020
Im so sorry for your loss. I worked with Eda years ago. She was such a light of joy! I know she brought a smile to so many. Such a sweet, caring , loving person! If you had the joy to be around Eda then you know exactly what Im saying. They dont come like this anymore! I know you will be missed by many! I love you my friend! Bless her family & all her friends!
Traci Gale
Friend
June 15, 2020
She was always smiling, always happy. She will be missed. My thoughts and prayers to your family.
Carolyn Mickelson
Friend
June 14, 2020
Linda Doug Peter and Kathy
All the memories of spending time with Aunti Eda in Chileno Valley will be truly cherished
As well as our Tuesday lunches we had the last couple of years
She was the best Aunt ever nobody could ask for more

In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Love you all
Suzi
Suzi Corda
Family
June 14, 2020
Condolences to the family
Darryl Pomi
Neighbor
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved