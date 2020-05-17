Edith Helen Leach

November 7, 1926 - May 6, 2020

Edith Helen Leach, a life-long resident of Sonoma County, passed peacefully on May 6, 2020. She was born in Sebastopol to Albert Wilbert Mayhorn Jr. and Agnes Cecilia Byrnes Mayhorn. One of three siblings (Albert III, Ralph, and Beverly) she grew up during the Great Depression. She graduated from Analy High School and attended Santa Rosa Junior College. While attending college, Edith was employed as the private secretary to Russell Taylor, who was responsible for bringing Gerber Baby Foods and S & W Fine Foods accounts to Sebastopol.

In her youth she was inseparable from her long-time sweetheart, John Wesley Leach, with whom she spent countless hours at the Russian River and at the Dance Hall in Rio Nido. When John returned from the battle fields of World War II, the two married and relocated to Santa Rosa to raise their family. John passed away on November 4, 2008.

Edith was a devoted wife and mother, who encouraged and supported her children in their many academic and extracurricular activities, cheering them on at football and baseball games, wrestling matches, gymnastic meets, dance and chorus productions. She was an enthusiastic Brownie and Girl Scout leader, PTA member, volunteer with Orchid Ladies of Warrick Hospital and Santa Rosa Senior Center. She was a devout Christian and was a spiritual member of the Order of the Easter Star. Edith loved her dogs, playing cards, sewing, cooking, shopping, traveling, trailer camping at Doran Park, and most of all, gardening. Her garden was a place of refuge, healing, reflection, and peace. She found solace in "digging in the dirt and planting beautiful flowers".

As her children became more independent, she served others in food service management at Santa Rosa Junior College, Los Guilicos Juvenile Hall, Montgomery High School, Matanzas, Village and Spring Creek Elementary Schools. Edith loved working with the little grade school kids and staff, and was the adored 'lunch lady', who made them homemade cookies and breads daily.

Edith is survived by her children, Sallie Ann (Peter) Leach, Timothy Allen (Julene) Leach, William Randolph (Vera) Leach, and John Wesley Leach Jr.; and by her grandchildren, Kristi and John Michael Hernandez, Daniel and Thomas Leach, Rachel and Ashley Leach, Sara Niekamp and John Leach III., and seven great grandchildren. Edith's grandchildren were her pride and joy. Each one brought her much happiness. Edith loved and cherished many friends, especially her kind neighbors, Vance, Leslie, Greg and Jane. Her kindness, generosity, sense of humor and feistiness where her strongest and most enduring qualities. Mom, you are missed beyond words but your spirit will forever live on through us all.

Mom and dad's ashes will be joined together at Santa Rosa Memorial Park. Her request for no funeral service is being honored by her family.



