Edith Newman

January 22, 1926 - July 30, 2020

Edith Newman was a beautiful person who extended her affection with a generosity of concern to all who knew her. She treated many as if they were her own family while unselfishly sharing her lessons of love and loyalty, joyous moments of laughter, and lots of hugs and kisses. She had a special twinkle in her eyes, as if telling us that life is a beautiful dance so get up already and dance! She passed away from COVID- 19 on July 30, 2020 at the age of 94.

Edith was predeceased by her husband of 40 years, Samuel Chuck Newman; by her parents, Morris and Sabina Fox; and by her sister, Marilyn Fox. She is survived by her daughter Donna (Robert), her sons Marc (Anita) and David (Rebecca); her granddaughter Shayna (Kurt); her six other grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and by her brother Marty Fox.

Edith was born in Queens, New York. She graduated from Far Rockaway High School in 1943 and married Chuck on June 6, 1947. In 1967, she and her family moved from New York to Burbank, California. After her husband's death, she came north to Petaluma to be closer to her daughter. It took only a short time for her to embrace Petaluma as her home. She worked for the Petaluma City Schools, the Visitor's Center and the Chamber of Commerce. As a member then President of the Petaluma Valley Hospital Auxiliary, she readily gave of her time and energy. She was a volunteer bereavement counselor for Hospice of Petaluma and represented Hospice by dancing in many Butter and Eggs Day Parades. She was an avid believer in exercise. Members of the Redwood Club say they will remember her for her inspiration and regular 5:00 a.m. cheerfulness.

Her spirit will live on in our memories and dreams.

The family wishes to extend sincere gratitude to the staff at Mirabel Lodge in Forestville for five years of caring for Edith with compassion and love.

Interment at Mount Sinai (Hollywood Hills). Private Zoom Services were held in early August.

In Edith's memory, donations may be made to B'nai Israel Jewish Center, 740 Western Avenue, Petaluma, CA 94952.



