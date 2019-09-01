Home

Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church
208 Matheson St
Healdsburg, CA 95448
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's Church
Healdsburg, CA
Edith Smith

Edith Smith Notice
Edith Smith
Edith Smith died peacefully in her sleep on August 19, 2019. She was 87 years old.
She spent 30 years teaching Windsor Elementary students from fifth to third grades. She always emphasized conflict resolution and understanding the political process so her students could grow up to be participating members of society.
After retiring in the '90s, she flung herself into Democratic politics, working behind the scenes to elect those who would fight for the children, the poor and the workers.
Edie married Dixon Smith, a fellow newspaper reporter, in their native Connecticut in 1956. They moved to a Knights Valley ranch near Calistoga in1959. Both Edie and Dixon Smith became teachers, as did their daughter Kathleen Seisdedos.
Edie Smith outlived her husband Dixon by 30 years. She is survived by daughter Kathy Seisdedos (Fernando) of Windsor, grandsons Daniel Seisdedos (Jeanette) of Cloverdale, and Benjamin Seisdedos (Amanda) of San Francisco. Her son Paul Smith lives in Colorado and her granddaughter Bethany lives near Seattle. Edie also has three great-grandchildren in California and another three in Washington State.
Funeral mass: Wednesday, September 4th at 11 a.m., St. John's Church, Healdsburg. Burial to follow in Oak Mound Cemetery, Healdsburg. Reception at 206 Grove Street in Windsor.
Edie asked for donations to Southern Poverty Law Center in lieu of flowers.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Sept. 1, 2019
