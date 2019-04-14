|
|
Edmond Richard McGillicuddy
Edmond Richard McGillicuddy, 83 years old, died in Rohnert Park on Wednesday, March 27th, 2019. Survived by wife of 47 years Beverly C. McGillicuddy, children Gale Watts, Daniel McGillicuddy, David (Robin) McGillicuddy, Kelly (Scott) Webb, Garth (Betsy) Gilmartin; 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; brother Gene (Joyce) McGillicuddy. Predeceased by Rick and Julie McGillicuddy. Edmond served in the Navy in Korea. Edmond owned and operated Ed's Superette in Stinson Beach. He was a milkman and very talented with wood and bricks as a brick layer and built some very special birdhouses. His heart was in Cobb, CA.
His service is Monday, April 15 2019 at 1 p.m. at Adobe Creek Mortuary in Petaluma His final resting place will be at Dixon, California Military Cemetery
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 14, 2019