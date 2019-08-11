|
|
Edmund "Toby" Tobin
December 5, 1927 - August 1, 2019
With his family at his side Ed Tobin passed away in Petaluma on Thursday, August 1, 2019 and is now at peace with his beloved Valarie. Devoted father of Debby Sabo of Stayton, Oregon, Lori Dolcini (Bill) of Petaluma, and Scott Tobin of Petaluma; adored Grandpa of Eric Sabo, Christopher Perry (Annette), Kevin Perry, and Julia Nobmann (Seth); proud Great-Grandpa of Kaylee, Hudson and Pierce; son of the late Elmer Tobin and Lauretta Metzer. Predeceased by brother Gerald Tobin. Also survived by many loving cousins. A Petaluma native, 'Toby' attended Petaluma High School and retained strong relationships with all childhood friends. Later in life many of these friends formed the monthly 'Old Timer's Birthday Club Luncheon' with an enthusiastic turnout that continued for years. Best Pal Hank Howe relates the following tale of Toby's youth: During the summer of 1944, Toby worked for White's Hatchery in Petaluma along with Irvin Pieper. One day the two were hauling a truckload of eggs to the Poultry Producers and accidentally dropped half of their load on the corner of Kentucky Street and Western Avenue. They continued on as if nothing happened, but on the way back, they stopped to watch the fire department cleaning up the hundreds of broken eggs. "Needless to say that was their last day at White's Hatchery," said Howe. Ed joined the Army after High School and was stationed in Occupied Japan. Ed participated in many organizations in the Petaluma community, enjoyed playing golf with friends and belonged to a local bowling league. Most of Ed's working career was as a truck driver for Mayflower Van & Storage and C&M Delivery in Petaluma. After retirement he took on a new role by entertaining locals behind the bar at Volpi's Restaurant for over a decade. The family wishes to thank Ed's extended family of friends and caregivers who gave him their love and support. Private family services have been held. The family asks that contributions in his name be made to .
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Aug. 11 to Aug. 15, 2019