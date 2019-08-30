|
|
Edna Jane Colridge
Edna passed peacefully in her sleep on July 30, 2019 with Marty by her side. She was born in Turlock April 18, 1947. She is survived by her husband Marty of 50 years; children Cyndi, Margie, Martin, and Samantha; grandchildren Anthony, Jake, Jessica, Jennifer, Eric, Shawn, Jennifer, Chris, Kimberly, Kaitlyn, Taylor, Aria and twelve great-grandchildren. During her life, she worked for a short time as a paralegal and for over ten years at the Voters of Registration in Sonoma County. But by far her favorite and greatest position was as a homemaker tending to her family.
She was a devoted wife for almost 51 years, a caring mother, wonderful grandmother and loyal friend.
Her memorial service will be held at the Church of Incarnation in Santa Rosa, and her ashes will be placed in their memorial Garden.
We love you, we miss you, and we will always cherish the memories that we made with you. May you rest in peace.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Aug. 30, 2019