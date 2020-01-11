Home

Daniels Chapel of the Roses
1225 Sonoma Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95402
(707) 525-3730
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
St Mark Lutheran Church
4325 Mayette Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA
Edna Mae Cheek


1940 - 2020
Edna Mae Cheek Notice
Edna Mae Cheek
April 8, 1940 - December 28, 2019
Edna Mae (Dorsett) Cheek passed away unexpectedly and gently in the company of family. Edna was born in Bakersfield, California and raised from early childhood through high school in Leggett. She graduated from Santa Rosa Junior College, attended Sacramento State, and Sonoma State and received her teaching credentials.
From 1966 until her retirement in 2010 Edna was a preschool director and teacher for the Analy Parent Participation Nursery School, through the West Sonoma County Union High Schools District. Some of her favorite memories were of those forty-plus years of kids riding on tricycles and in wagons down Main Street in the Sebastopol Apple Blossom parades. From 1973 until 1985 she concurrently supervised and taught in the Child Development program at SRJC.
After her retirement Edna took up aquatic fitness classes, and assisted in teaching preschool age children in Sunday School. She also volunteered her sewing skills in many teddy bear making, quilt making, and costume making projects. She made many life-long friends in all these endeavors and will be greatly missed.
A celebration of Edna's life will be held Saturday January 18, at 11:00 at St Mark Lutheran Church, 4325 Mayette Avenue, Santa Rosa.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
