Edna Tenora (Gunderson) McCarter

Edna passed away peacefully Saturday morning, August 15, 2020, after suffering a severe stroke. She was born in Cooperstown, North Dakota, the third of five children of Emilie and Magnus Gunderson. The family of Emilie, Magnus, Minard, Alice, Edna, Robert and Marvin relocated to Oakland, California where in 1943 Edna met and married William Shepard McCarter. Shortly after they were married Bill joined the army and became an air corps pilot.

Edna and Bill had three children, Karen, Bill and Michelle. They lived after Bill's return from the war in Castro Valley, followed by Santa Rosa and Montclair before moving overseas to Rome where Bill was the Treasury Attache to the United States Embassy. They lived there for 32 years with a break of three years in Paris. While in Rome, Edna became a mainstay at the church of St. Paul's Within the Walls, the oldest protestant church in Rome. She worked hard helping out with the refugee center and assisting Father Michael Vono to entertain. She did a good job because he is now a Bishop!

Edna left Rome to return to Santa Rosa where she had old friends and family. She continued with her volunteer work at the Church of the Incarnation's Open Table, feeding the homeless. She worked there for nine years and became famous for her wonderful fruit salads with giant strawberries and her bean casseroles.

Edna loved traveling, conversation, a good joke, cooking and entertaining. She was always ready for a new adventure, exploring Yugoslavia, Greece and Afghanistan, crab fishing in Pakistan, riding camels in Egypt, snorkeling in the South China Sea or boogie boarding in La Jolla. She loved her family and many friends and delighted in her favorite toast, "Better than us there ain't". She will be missed by all.

Edna is survived by her daughter Karen Stubbs (Jeffry), grandsons Joshua McCarter (Tracy), Jeffry Stubbs (Andrea) and Matthew Stubbs (Jessica), granddaughter Kelly Stubbs, ten great granddaughters, one grandson and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her three brothers Minard, Robert and Marvin Gunderson, her sister Alice Dockham, and her husband Bill, son Bill, daughter Michelle McCarter Perinelli and granddaughter Kirsten Thea Stubbs.

A memorial will be held at a later date. If you would like to honor Edna please donate to the Open Table at the Church of the Incarnation in Santa Rosa.



