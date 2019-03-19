|
|
Edward A. Poe
Passed away peacefully on March 15, 2019, at the age of 92, at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with family present. Ed was born in the Berryessa Valley to a pioneer ranch family. Ed would often say he "was born at the bottom of Lake Berryessa", where the town of Monticello used to be. He later moved to Ft. Bragg, where he attended junior and senior high schools.
Ed was a World War II Navy combat veteran in the Pacific campaigns, piloting a Higgins boat during the Iwo Jima combat landing. He came home after the war to resume his California Division of Forestry career, becoming an Assistant State Forest Ranger. Ed retired as the District Ranger for the Sonoma County coast, where he was considered an expert in wildland firefighting.
Ed was preceded in death by his wife Lorraine and daughter Susan, sister Cecilia, and brother George. He is survived by son George (Donna), granddaughter Stephanie (Montana) Carter, brother-in-law Albert Mello Sr., sister-in-law Barbara Diekmann, godson Chris Glavich, honorary son Jack Piccinini (Jenifer), caregiver Luisa (Manoa) Mataindilo, and numerous other family members and close friends.
Services to be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Santa Rosa Methodist Church, 1551 Montgomery Drive, Santa Rosa, California.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 19, 2019