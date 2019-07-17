|
Edward Alfred McGuire
Edward Alfred McGuire passed away peacefully on May 9th, 2019. Born in Springfield Gardens, NY on July 4, 1928, Ed grew up in the Bronx with his Dad John , his Mom Grace and his two brothers, Tommie and Jackie. Ed met June, his wife of sixty five years, at a party in the Bronx. They had three children; Kathy, Maryanne and John, three grandchildren; Kyle, Melissa and Evan and one great grandchild Kaliana. Ed was an all city athlete in multiple sports at All Hallows High School in the Bronx and was a pitcher in the Philadelphia Athletics minor league system. He enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1946, becoming a corporal on a machine gun crew and was honorably discharged in 1948. He attended St. Michaels College on the GI bill and worked at the F.W.Woolworth Company for 38 years from 1951-1989, working his way up to the corporate offices in Manhattan as National Sales Director. He retired with his wife, June, in Santa Rosa, Ca. He volunteered for many worthy causes, coached little league baseball and became an avid golfer. After his wife passed away in 2014, he met a wonderful woman, Paulette McGuinness, who was with him for the last 4 years of his life. His humor, wit, love, compassion, and guidance will be sorely missed by his family and all who came in contact with him. He was one of a kind; luminous and hilarious. As one of his grandchildren said recently; "He was a gift...for his lightness in life...no heavy vibes" We love you Dad, Granddad, Great Granddad, friend. Your example will be an inspiration for the rest of time.
Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Service on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 2:00PM at the Daniels Chapel of the Roses, 1225 Sonoma Avenue, Santa Rosa. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ed's honor to The at: support.woundedwarriorproject.org
May the road rise to meet you.
May the wind be always at your back.
May the sun shine warm upon face,
the rains fall soft upon your fields,
and until we meet again,
May God hold you in the palm of his hand.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on July 17, 2019