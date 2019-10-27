|
|
Edward D. Bielecki
Edward D. Bielecki, age 92, passed away at his home in Rohnert Park on October 20, 2019. He was born in Newark, New Jersey in 1927, a son of William and Helen Bielecki.
He is survived by 2 children, Lynda Bielecki and Michael (Eileen) Bielecki; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife E'Lane in 2011.
Edward was a graduate of Seton Hall in South Orange New Jersey. He served his country in both the Army and the Navy. Edward and E'Lane met at Ft. Dix while they were both in the service. They started their married life in Hartford Connecticut. Edward continued to work in the insurance industry as an underwriter for his whole career, moving to Irvington, New Jersey, transferring to San Francisco, to Denver, then back to San Francisco, where he retired. Edward was an avid baseball fan, particularly for the San Francisco Giants.
A memorial mass and military honors will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 150 St. Joseph Way in Cotati.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Oct. 27, 2019