Edward Earl "Pete" Shriver
May 22, 1930 - July 3, 2019
Edward Earl "Pete" Shriver passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at the age of 89. Pete was born in Healdsburg, California where he met and married his loving wife of 69 years, Laura Marsala. They met at Healdsburg High School where he was known for his sports prowess, and married shortly after his high school graduation. Pete was a mechanical wizard and was known as the go to guy for any repair project. He was a veteran who made a career in the US Naval Air Program where he served for 24 years. Upon retirement, Pete settled into the family home in Santa Rosa. His favorite topics of conversation were the Oakland A's, San Francisco '49ers, or the current televised golf tournament. Pete was preceded in death by his wife Laura Marie (Marsala), parents Amelia and Francis Shriver, sisters Martha, Ruth, and Cora, brothers Harvey, Larry, Howard and Allen. Pete is survived by his son, Ed Shriver, Jr. (Pam), his daughter, Carolyn Tusi (Steve), and his sister Gladys along with seven grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
In keeping with Pete's wishes, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sutter Care at Home (Hospice) or .
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Aug. 11, 2019