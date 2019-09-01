Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
11:30 AM - 2:30 PM
Odd Fellows Hall
545 Pacific Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Helgren
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward "Eddie" Helgren


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward "Eddie" Helgren Notice
Edward "Eddie" Helgren
March 21, 1940 - August 19, 2019
Eddie passed peacefully at the age of 79. He was born in Redding California to Edward and Nedra (Coffey) Helgren. Eddie was the loving brother of Pat and her husband Mike Stephens, the late Gene Helgren and his wife Kathy (Doyle), Candace and her husband Blaine Beveridge, and Jim Helgren. He dearly loved his nieces and nephews, Lisa (Schneider) Sandretto, David Schneider, Brandy Helgren, Mike Helgren, Tod Hickman, and Toby Hickman.
Eddie worked for Taco Bell, Fresh Choice, and Whole Foods prior to retiring. He enjoyed cooking, gardening, music, cruise line adventures, collecting comic books and stamps; and volunteering at Howarth Park. He is deeply loved by family and community and his bright smile will be missed.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, September 8, 2019, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The celebration will be held at the Odd Fellows Hall, 545 Pacific Avenue, Santa Rosa.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.