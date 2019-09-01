|
Edward "Eddie" Helgren
March 21, 1940 - August 19, 2019
Eddie passed peacefully at the age of 79. He was born in Redding California to Edward and Nedra (Coffey) Helgren. Eddie was the loving brother of Pat and her husband Mike Stephens, the late Gene Helgren and his wife Kathy (Doyle), Candace and her husband Blaine Beveridge, and Jim Helgren. He dearly loved his nieces and nephews, Lisa (Schneider) Sandretto, David Schneider, Brandy Helgren, Mike Helgren, Tod Hickman, and Toby Hickman.
Eddie worked for Taco Bell, Fresh Choice, and Whole Foods prior to retiring. He enjoyed cooking, gardening, music, cruise line adventures, collecting comic books and stamps; and volunteering at Howarth Park. He is deeply loved by family and community and his bright smile will be missed.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, September 8, 2019, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The celebration will be held at the Odd Fellows Hall, 545 Pacific Avenue, Santa Rosa.
