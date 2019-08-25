Home

Edward Lee Eisiminger, Jr.
September 9, 1957—August 22, 2013
"May you and brother Tim forever rest in peace with the Lord."

We remember your great phone calls that kept us all in touch, your shining eyes when you talked about things and those you loved, and just hanging out talking about cars and stuff.

Remembering you is easy. We do that all the time.
Missing you is the heartache that never goes away.

With love and prayers,
Son Eddie, Mom (Joan), Dad (Ike), Diane (Stepmom), Barry (Christi) & family, Bruce (Dana)& family, Kellee (Billy) & family and all those who have known and loved you.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Aug. 25, 2019
